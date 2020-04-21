Weather Authority: Severe thunderstorms warnings issued as front moves through area

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Delaware Valley as a cold front moves through the area.

The counties under severe thunderstorm warnings until 3: 55 p.m. include the following:

- Pennsylvania: Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia

- New Jersey: Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer, Salem

- Delaware: New Castle, Kent

The line of scattered, severe storms are anticipated between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. with wind gusts up to 60 mph with the possibility of large hail.

Temperatures throughout the rest of the week will remain in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: p.m. rain likely. High: 61, Low: 41

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 55, Low: 36

THURSDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 64, Low: 40

FRIDAY: Rainy. High: 60, Low: 49

