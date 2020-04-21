Weather Authority: Severe thunderstorms warnings issued as front moves through area
PHILADELPHIA - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Delaware Valley as a cold front moves through the area.
The counties under severe thunderstorm warnings until 3: 55 p.m. include the following:
- Pennsylvania: Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia
- New Jersey: Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer, Salem
- Delaware: New Castle, Kent
The line of scattered, severe storms are anticipated between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. with wind gusts up to 60 mph with the possibility of large hail.
Temperatures throughout the rest of the week will remain in the low to mid 60s.
TUESDAY: p.m. rain likely. High: 61, Low: 41
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 55, Low: 36
THURSDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 64, Low: 40
FRIDAY: Rainy. High: 60, Low: 49
