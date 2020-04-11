Weather Authority: Severe weather possible across region Monday

Severe thunderstorms and damaging winds could impact our area on Monday, as a storm system will move into the region overnight and last through the day.

Expect evening conditions to remain mostly calm and mild. Showers are forecasted to move into the area around 3 a.m. FOX 29's Kathy Orr says some early morning thunder could accompany the rain.

Temperatures will remain warm, with a high of 72 degrees. Showers could hit a lull in the afternoon, but should persist throughout the day and into the evening.

A severe weather risk has been issued for Philadelphia, Delaware and most of New Jersey. Rainfall overnight is expected to reach half an inch.

A high wind warning has also been issued for the area. Damaging wind gusts could reach upwards of 60 MPH.

Advertisement

Sun and clouds will return on Tuesday, but temperatures will remain mild. Expect another round of showers on Wednesday with temperatures in the 40s.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 72 Low: 58

MONDAY: Thunderstorms/wind. High: 75 Low: 44

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 57 Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: AM showers. High: 48 Low: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 55 Low: 38

___

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live