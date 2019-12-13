Weather Authority: Showers Friday, weekend to be mild

The Philadelphia area is slated for a rainy Friday with mild temperatures.

Friday will be off to a chilly start, but we will eventually see those temperatures warm up to the mid-40s in the afternoon.

The rain moves in Friday evening and should continue through the night before ending mid-day Saturday.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority is forecasting an inch to an in and a half of rain for most of the region when all is said and done.

Sunday will be windy with highs in the mid-upper 40s.

