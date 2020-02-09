Weather Authority: Showers Monday; more rain ahead

The Philadelphia area will kick off a rainy work week ahead of a cold Valentine's Day weekend.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 47 degrees.

Rain in the morning will give way to showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight.

More rain is expected Tuesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will hover between the high 40s and low 50s for the rest of the week.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Advertisement

___

MONDAY: Rain. High: 47 Low: 45

TUESDAY: Rain. High: 52 Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 45 Low: 38

THURSDAY: Rain. High: 57 Low: 28

FRIDAY: Rain. High: 35 Low: 14

___

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live