Weather Authority: Showers Monday; more rain ahead

By and FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated just in
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area will kick off a rainy work week ahead of a cold Valentine's Day weekend. 

Temperatures will reach a high of around 47 degrees.

Rain in the morning will give way to showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight.

More rain is expected Tuesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will hover between the high 40s and low 50s for the rest of the week.

___ 

MONDAY: Rain. High: 47 Low: 45

TUESDAY: Rain. High: 52 Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 45 Low: 38

THURSDAY: Rain. High: 57 Low: 28

FRIDAY: Rain. High: 35 Low: 14

___

