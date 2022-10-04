Weather Authority: Showers set to move out of area Wednesday to make way for the return of sunshine

Leftover showers and drizzle will begin to move out of the Delaware Valley, making way for the return of sunshine and warmer temperatures for the end of the week.

The low-pressure system that has been hovering over the area, bringing rain, below-average temperatures and blustery winds, is still causing scattered showers Wednesday morning.

Some areas are seeing severe downpours, but most will encounter inconvenient rain.

Temperatures are warmer than Tuesday, with early morning temperatures in the upper 50s instead of the 40s.

Looking ahead, sunshine will return with temperatures in the 70s on Thursday and Friday.

The weekend will be sunny but expect a major temperature drop.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: High: 60

THURSDAY: High: 74, Low: 55

FRIDAY: High: 75, Low: 57

SATURDAY: High: 58, Low: 47

SUNDAY: High: 62, Low: 45

MONDAY: High: 65, Low: 45

TUESDAY: High: 66, Low: 47