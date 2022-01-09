Weather Authority: Showers to follow Sunday morning freezing rain, ice

Winter weather advisories are in effect for parts of the area as freezing rain and ice are forecasted to impact the are Sunday morning and into the early afternoon.

Areas to the north and west of Philadelphia can expect to see slick conditions as the freezing rain could leave a glaze of ice on untreated surfaces.

The wintry weather should start to move out later this afternoon as temperatures warm and the frozen precipitation turns to rain.

Sunday evening we'll continue to see rain, with some heavy rain at times. The rain should wrap up Sunday night,.

Next week will start off cold with Monday's forecasted highs only in the mid-30s. Expect windy conditions as well.

Tuesday will bring a bitter chill as highs aren't likely to make it out of the 20s. Low temperatures for Tuesday are in the teens.

Wednesday will stay cold, and we could see a bit of a warm-up into the 40s on Thursday. For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

SUNDAY: Ice to rain. High: 40.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, cold. High: 34.

TUESDAY: Bitterly cold. High: 26.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 36.

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds. High: 44.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. High: 42.

