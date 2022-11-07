Weather Authority: Significant temperature drop ahead of Election Day

The Delaware Valley saw record-breaking temperatures and sunny skies on Monday. But, forecasters say the summer-like weather is not here to stay.

Philadelphia made it to 79 degrees, which is the warmest the city has seen for this time of year since 1936 when temperatures reached 76.

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s, making things significantly cooler.

Skies will stay clear just in time for the total lunar eclipse, which can be seen at its totality from 5:16 a.m. to 6:41 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Tuesday's afternoon sun will only warm things up into the 50s with an average high of 59 across the region.

Conditions will stay dry and cool until Friday when forecasters say some moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole will reach our area.

So far, the weekend is expected to be chilly with high temperatures only in the 40s.

Forecasters say the second half of November will be opposite to the first half as we dip into below-average temperatures after coming off of a summer-like feel.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Fall returns. High: 59, Low: 46

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 59, Low: 39

THURSDAY: Stays sunny. High: 68, Low: 42

FRIDAY: Tropical moisture. High: 69, Low: 56

SATURDAY: Stays unsettled. High: 62, Low: 60

SUNDAY: Drier and cold. High: 45, Low: 37

MONDAY: Stays chilly. High: 48, Low: 32



