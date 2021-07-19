Weather Authority: Skies to clear as temps warm back up Monday

After another wild weather weekend, things are calming down for a pleasant Monday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is forecasting highs in the mid-80s Monday, with less muggy conditions.

Our break from the humidity isn't expected to last too long, as Tuesday and Wednesday are both expected to be a bit muggier.

Expect skies to clear from west to east through the day Monday as temperatures heat up.

Tuesday will be even hotter as temperatures climb back into the 90s, and they'll get close to 90 again on Wednesday. Wednesday also brings our next chance of rain and isolated storms.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 88.

TUESDAY: Hazy, hot & humid. High of 91.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, chance of an afternoon storm. High of 89.

