Weather Authority: Slow commutes and wintry mix Monday

Windy conditions Sunday will carry over into Monday, when temperatures will drop further. A high of only 35 degrees is expected.

Snow showers and a wintry mix are also in the forecast for Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in advance of the approaching system. It is in effect frp, 1 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Accumulations are expected to remain less than half an inch. A mix of sleet and snow is expected in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos.

Snow is projected to begin around 6 a.m. from the southwest, arriving in Philadelphia by 8 a.m. By 1 p.m., a wintry mix is expected. Snow will likely transition to rain later in the afternoon.

SUNDAY: AM clouds, PM sun. High: 47 Low: 33

MONDAY: Rain/snow. High: 35 Low: 34

TUESDAY: Rain. High: 40 Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 38 Low: 19

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 29 Low: 21