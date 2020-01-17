Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Snow ahead of rain showers Saturday

FOX 29 Philadelphia

FOX 29's Jeff Robbins delivers your 7-day forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a snowy day Saturday with cold temperatures.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect north and west of Philadelphia through 1 a.m. Sunday with 1-4 inches of snow possible.

In Philadelphia, 1-2 inches of snow is in the forecast.

Snow showers are expected early, with a steadier snow developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation is possible.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 35 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday with marginally warmer temperatures.

SATURDAY: Snow to rain. High: 35, Low: 34

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 40, Low: 23

MONDAY: Sunny. High: 33, Low: 19

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 35, Low: 20

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 39 Low: 21

