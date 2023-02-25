Weather Authority: Snow showers on the way as temperatures plummet for bitter cold Saturday

The February weather rollercoaster continues as snow finally makes its way into the forecast!

It's a bitter cold Saturday to start as temperatures plummet into the 20s this morning, only to rise to a high of 35 degrees. However, wind chills will still make it feel in the 20s all day.

Winter temperatures are bringing winter weather as snow showers are expected to pop up this afternoon until 4 p.m.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says to expect a light coating with no shoveling needed and roadways staying mainly just wet. Parts of the Delaware Valley could see half an inch, but just a dusting for most!

Sunday rebounds into the lower 50s, and looking into next week, temps will range from the mid-40s Monday to the lower 60s for Thursday.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app for alerts in your area

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY: Light snow. High: 35, Low: 26

SUNDAY: Not as cold. High: 52, Low: 29

MONDAY: Shower chance. High: 45, Low: 34

TUESDAY: Mild again. High: 55, Low: 38

WEDNESDAY: March begins. High: 52, Low: 33

THURSDAY: Shower chance. High: 61, Low: 43

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 47: Low: 40