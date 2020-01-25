Weather Authority: Soaking wet Saturday with heavy rain

The Philadelphia area is slated for a gloomy Saturday with cloudy skies and plenty of rain.

Steady rain is in the forecast through 2-3 p.m., with a heavy chance of thunderstorms.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for New Jersey and Delaware until 1 p.m. Minor tidal flooding is expected in low-lying areas newar shorelines and tidal waterways.

The region will dry out by Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures.

RELATED: Code Blue information for Philadelphia

Advertisement

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

SATURDAY: Rain. High: 55 Low: 35

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 47 Low: 34

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 46 Low: 33

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 42 Low: 28

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 42 Low: 26

___

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live