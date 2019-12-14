Weather Authority: Soggy Saturday turns into sunny Sunday

The Philadelphia area is slated for a rainy Saturday with mild temperatures.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Bucks and Mercer counties through 12 p.m. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect through 1 p.m. Up to 2 inches of rain is possile in those counties.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 53 degrees Saturday before dropping to the mid-40s on Sunday amid partly cloudy conditions.

Monday will see temperatures drop further, with a high of only 36 degrees.

Snow showers and a wintry mix are also in the forecast for Monday.

SATURDAY: Showers. High: 53 Low: 40

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 45 Low: 30

MONDAY: Snow to wintry mix. High: 36 Low: 35

TUESDAY: Showers. High: 50 Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 36 Low: 23