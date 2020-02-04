Weather Authority: Spotty showers Tuesday with mild temps
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a gloomy Tuesday, followed by a messy week of weather.
The forecast calls for cloudy skies with rain ending during the afternoon. Temperatures will reach a high of around 61 degrees.
Temperatures will drop to a high of 44 degrees by Wednesday.
Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast by Thursday, and may carry over into Friday.
TUESDAY: AM rain. High: 61 Low: 41
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. High: 44 Low: 37
THURSDAY: Rain. High: 55 Low: 50
FRIDAY: AM rain. High: 52 Low: 29
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 42 Low: 32
