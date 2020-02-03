Weather Authority: Spring-like conditions Monday, rain ahead

Expect warm, spring-like condition to kick off the work week on Monday. Rain will move into the area as early as Tuesday morning and hang around the region through Friday.

Monday will start with early morning temperatures in the mid-30s, with a slight wind chill. Conditions will continue to warm by afternoon with temps creeping into the 50s under sunny skies. Monday will hit its peak temperature at 3 p.m. with a high of 60 and partly cloudy skies.

Rain will begin to move into the Philadelphia area on Tuesday morning with milder temperatures. FOX 29's Sue Serio says to expect showers to cover the entire region by 2 p.m. and clear out overnight.

Another round of showers will roll into the region during the Wednesday morning commute and continue to impact Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey into the late afternoon hours.

A third round of precipitation, which could bring snow in regions north of Philadelphia, will move in overnight on Wednesday and completely washout Thursday and Friday.

Monday: Spring-like. High: 60

Tuesday: Morning rain, mild. High: 57, Low: 44

Wednesday: Rain likely. High: 47, Low: 42

Thursday: Rain all day. High: 55, Low: 37

Friday: Rain continues. High: 53, Low: 52