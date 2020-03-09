Weather Authority: Spring-like temperatures Tuesday with chance of PM showers

The Philadelphia area is slated for a spring-like Tuesday with a chance of evening showers.

Temperatures will reach a high of 68 degrees Tuesday. By Wednesday, temperatures will fall below 60 degrees with partly cloudly skies.

Precipitation returns to the forecast on Friday in the form of some morning showers.

___

TUESDAY: Cloudy. High: 68 Low: 46

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 58 Low: 40

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 64 Low: 49

FRIDAY: AM showers. High: 69 Low: 39

___

