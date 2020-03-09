Weather Authority: Spring-like temps Tuesday with chance of PM showers

The Philadelphia area is slated for a spring-like Tuesday with a chance of evening showers.

Temperatures will reach a high of 67 degrees. By Wednesday, temperatures will fall below 60 degrees with partly cloudly skies.

Precipitation returns to the forecast on Friday in the form of some showers.

TUESDAY: Cloudy. High: 67 Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 59 Low: 39

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 60 Low: 49

FRIDAY: Showers. High: 69 Low: 40

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 56 Low: 37

