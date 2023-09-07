Weather Authority: Overnight storms set up relief from heatwave

Friday was the sixth day in a late summer heatwave, but thunderstorms are bringing some relief to the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Kent and New Castle counties, in Delaware and Berks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania until 11 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of Chester County and New Castle County until 10:30 p.m. The main threats for this storm are damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

Severe thunderstorms brewed throughout the area Friday afternoon. In addition, Flash Flood warnings were issued for portions of Burlington County and portions of Bucks and Montgomery counties, based on excessive rainfall. Parts of Burlington County have seen two to five inches of rain fall since about 2:30 Friday afternoon.

As the storms pass, Friday night will be humid, with fog developing in spots. There is a chance for some storm activity overnight, as well.

A stalled frontal system will keep things unsettled for the next several days, with storms forecasted throughout the weekend and into next week. However, it brings much needed relief to the blistering temperatures the area has seen throughout the last week. Though the temps will fall, humidity will still be an issue over the weekend and throughout the early part of next week.