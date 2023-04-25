Weather Authority: Stretch of cool temperatures continues as rain moves in Wednesday

Wednesday is set to be another cool day in the Delaware Valley as below-average temperatures continue.

Areas in the mountains are seeing snow flurries as April showers move through the area on Wednesday morning.

More showers are expected to move through the Philadelphia area in the afternoon and evening, according to forecasters.

Temperatures are starting in the 30s and 40s before rising to the 60s.

Looking ahead, temperatures will rise Thursday, before dipping again for a cool and wet weekend.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Some sun, afternoon showers. High: 63, Low: 40

THURSDAY: Sunny, dry. High: 67, Low: 48

FRIDAY: Clouds, late rain. High: 61, Low: 49

SATURDAY: Soaking start. High: 63, Low: 54

SUNDAY: Clouds, a shower. High: 71, Low: 51

MONDAY: Morning showers, afternoon sun. High: 64, Low: 52

TUESDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 60, Low: 46