Weather Authority: Stretch of sunshine to be interrupted by rain Friday ahead of seasonable weekend

After a stretch of sunny days, the Delaware Valley is gearing up for some rain ahead of a beautiful weekend.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the morning is starting off with some drizzling in the area as temperatures linger in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The chance for thunderstorms will increase throughout the day, according to forecasters.

In the Philadelphia area, storms are not expected to move through until the evening.

While Philadelphia and surrounding areas have a marginal risk for severe storms, areas north and west of the city are expected to have a slightly more elevated risk of severe conditions.

Looking ahead to the weekend, conditions are expected to be sunny and warm as temperatures stay in the upper 80s.

______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Showers, late storms. High: 80, Low: 67

SATURDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 88, Low: 68

SUNDAY: Warm, humid. High: 88, Low: 70

MONDAY: Humid, afternoon storms. High: 86, Low: 70

TUESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 85, Low: 71

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 87, Low: 69

THURSDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 88, Low: 69