Weather Authority: Strong front to bring blast of cold air and strong winds Tuesday

A cold front will bring the first (brief) snowfall of the season Tuesday. The strong front will move across the area bringing a wintry blast of cold air and wild winds.

Precipitation is expected in the form of rain, which will shift to wet snow. Snow accumulations are expected to be less than one inch, which may cause roadways to become slippery.

The morning will see a high of 46 degrees before falling nearly 20 degrees over the course of a few hours.

TUESDAY: Rain to wet snow. High: 46 Low: 23

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 36 Low: 23

THURSDAY: Cloudy. High: 46 Low: 30

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 52 Low: 29