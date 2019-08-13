Weather Authority: Strong storms Tuesday; Flash Flood Watch

The Philadelphia area is slated for a stormy Tuesday, with a Flash Flood Watch anticipated for southeastern Pennsylvania and much of New Jersey.

Parly to mostly cloudy skies are expected. A few storms may be severe between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Damaging wind gusts, an inch or two of rain and an isolated tornado are in the forecast.

Temperatures are expected to see a dip, with a high of 82 degrees.

A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from 2 p.m. until midnight.

Thunderstorms are expected to carry over into Wednesday and Thursday before the region dries out this weekend.

TUESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 82 Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 83 Low: 70

THURSDAY: Isloated thunderstorms. High: 83 Low: 70

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 85 Low: 70

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 88 Low: 73