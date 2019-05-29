Weather Authority: Strong thunderstorms Wednesday

The Philadelphia area is slated for another day of strong thunderstorms Wednesday in the wake of Tuesday's severe weather.

Partly cloudy skies are expected early, with scattered strong thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds.

Temperatures will reach the a high of 87 degrees. For the remainder of the week, temperatures will fluctuate between the mid-80s and mid-70s.

More storms are expected Thursday. The region is expected to dry out through the weekend.

WEDNDESDAY: Scattered strong storms. High: 87 Low: 67

THURSDAY: PM storms. High: 86 Low: 67

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 82 Low: 62

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 84 Low: 64

SUNDAY: Showers. High: 76 Low: 61