Weather Authority: Summer hangs on with another heatwave ahead of last week of August

Don't get the pumpkin spice out just yet, sweater weather is certainly not here yet!

Summer is holding on for yet another week as the heatwaves continue for the Delaware Valley.

A hot and humid weekend is in the forecast with highs reaching 90 degrees both days ahead of higher temperatures this week.

Very scattered storms are possible for some Saturday and Sunday, but most of the region will stay dry this weekend.

___

SATURDAY: A storm. High: 90, Low: 74

SUNDAY: A storm. High: 90, Low: 72

MONDAY: Still humid. High: 92, Low: 72

TUESDAY: Evening storms. High: 92, Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: Evening storms. High: 90, Low: 74

THURSDAY: September 1st. High: 86, Low: 68

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. High: 86; Low: 68