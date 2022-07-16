Weather Authority: Summer sizzles continues as another heat wave approaches

It's time to get ready - another heat wave is on its way this summer!

Easing into the heat this weekend with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

A chance of rain hangs around all weekend with pop-up storms and some possible thunderstorms to break a bit of that summer heat.

More wet weather is expected Monday before temperatures start to creep into the 90s.

That hot weather is here to stay through next week with Wednesday expected to be the hottest day as high reach 96 degrees.

SATURDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 88

SUNDAY: Scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 71

MONDAY: Scattered storms. High: 89, Low: 76

TUESDAY: Summer sizzle. High: 92, Low: 75

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot. High: 96, Low: 76

THURSDAY: Another heatwave. High: 94, Low: 79

FRIDAY: Stays hot. High: 93, Low: 76