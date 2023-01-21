Weather Authority: Sun is shining ahead of chilly Eagles playoff game tonight

It's game day, and the sun is coming out to play!

The sun will make its way through the clouds Saturday as the Eagles and fans get ready for the Birds post-season opener at the Linc.

Temperatures started out in the 30s but will reach a high of 40 this afternoon, then drop to the upper 30s for kickoff at 8 p.m.

Winds are expected through the afternoon, but those breezy conditions shouldn't be a factor during tonight's game.

Rain is back in the forecast Sunday! What begins as a dry end the weekend will turn into showers that will linger overnight and could turn into a wintry mix.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 45, Low: 35

SUNDAY: P.m. rain. High: 46, Low: 31

MONDAY: A.m. shower. High: 44, Low: 39

TUESDAY: Clouds increase. High: 48, Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mix to rain. High: 44, Low: 33

THURSDAY: Stays chilly. High: 43, Low: 37

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 40, Low: 29