Weather Authority: Sun splashed Wednesday with mild temps

Expect a pleasant spring day on Wednesday with clear skies and mild temperatures.

Morning conditions will be chilly with temperatures bouncing between the 40s and 50s. The bright sunshine will help warm the region to around 60 degrees by noontime.

Afternoon conditions will remain in the 60s with calm winds and clear skies. The peak temperature in Philadelphia on Wednesday will reach 65 around 4 p.m.

Temperatures will continue to rise over the next several days, but some rain and thunderstorms will spoil the summer-like conditions. Showers are expected parts of Friday and the weekend.

___

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 65

THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 70, Low: 44

FRIDAY: Warmer, p.m. t-storm. High: 85, Low: 60

SATURDAY: a.m. shower, p.m. sun. High: 80, Low: 65

___

