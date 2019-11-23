Weather Authority: Sun to clouds Saturday with seasonable temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a partly cloudy and seasonable Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the upper-40s. Sunny skies in the morning will become overcast during the afternoon.

Precipitation will return to the forecast Sunday in the form of some morning showers.

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall

Temperatures will rise to the low 50s by Monday. By Wednesday, the region may see temperatures in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 48 Low: 41

SUNDAY: AM showers. High: 48 Low: 35

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 53 Low: 34

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 58 Low: 46

WEDNESDAY: AM showers. High: 61 Low: 41