Weather Authority: Sun to return Wednesday afternoon, cooler temps expected before weekend

Tuesday's clouds came with some humidity as temperatures lingered in the upper 60s across the Delaware Valley.

Overnight temperatures will also stay mild with temperatures staying in the 60s. Forecasters say the average temperature for this time of year is 64, so the overnight low of 63 that much of the area will feel is right on par for late October weather.

Morning fog and drizzle is expected for Wednesday morning, but some sunshine could make its way out of the clouds for us in the afternoon.

Meteorologist Kathy Orr says she's expecting a break in the showers, making way for some sunshine before sunset.

Things will dry up by Wednesday night, making way for a dry rest of the week, just in time for a big Philadelphia sports weekend.

Cooler temperatures are coming with the incoming dry air, though, with morning lows dropping into the 40s.

_______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: A.m. fog., P.m. sun. High: 71, Low: 63

THURSDAY: Sunny, gusty. High: 65, Low: 56

FRIDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 60, Low: 47

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 61, Low: 47

SUNDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 65, Low: 48

MONDAY: Halloween. High: 66, Low: 56

TUESDAY: Shower chance. High: 66, Low: 59