Weather Authority: Sunday promises to be sunny and pleasant across the Delaware Valley

A pleasant and sunny Sunday, with temperatures reaching to about 46, is on tap for the Delaware Valley.

By Monday, temperatures will rise to the low 60s, where they will remain through at least Wednesday.

Precipitation returns to to the forecast on Tuesday in the form of some afternoon rain showers.

Precipitation returns to to the forecast on Tuesday in the form of some afternoon rain showers.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 46 Low: 34

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 60 Low: 34

TUESDAY: PM showers. High: 60 Low: 45

WEDNESDAY: Showers. High: 60 Low: 49

