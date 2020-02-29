Weather Authority: Sunday promises to be sunny and pleasant across the Delaware Valley

Expand / Collapse search

PHILADELPHIA - A pleasant and sunny Sunday, with temperatures reaching to about 46, is on tap for the Delaware Valley.

By Monday, temperatures will rise to the low 60s, where they will remain through at least Wednesday.

Precipitation returns to to the forecast on Tuesday in the form of some afternoon rain showers.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 46 Low: 34

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 60 Low: 34

TUESDAY: PM showers. High: 60 Low: 45

WEDNESDAY: Showers. High: 60 Low: 49

