Weather Authority: Sunday sees the return of heat and some humidity

Sunday will see summer’s last gasp, as warm temperatures hang on.

Overnight into Sunday morning skies will be mostly clear and conditions will be comfortable with lows dropping to the lower 60s.

Sunday will feel like summertime, with sunny skies, a touch of humidity and highs reaching into the upper 80s.

Monday will likely be even warmer, so bear that in mind for the Eagles home opener.

Autumn will be upon the region Thursday night, when a cold front will bring some rain, clearing the heat and setting the stage for fall-like temperatures for the end of the week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 62

SUNDAY: Sunny. A touch humid. High: 88, Low: 68

MONDAY: Evening shower. High: 90, Low: 70

TUESDAY: Less humid. High: 86, Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Humid again. High: 88, Low: 70

THURSDAY: A few storms. High: 84, Low: 58

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. High: 74, Low: 52