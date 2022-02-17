Weather Authority: Sunday still chilly but less windy

Enjoy the sunny skies and the break from the wind for the rest of your Presidents' Day weekend.

After a chilly day in the 30s on your Sunday, we jump up to the mid 50s on a sunny Monday.

After a chilly day in the 30s on your Sunday, we jump up to the mid 50s on a sunny Monday.

Then, how about some 60s? We've got them on Tuesday and Wednesday. That's also when the wind returns, but it won't be as strong or as gusty as the last few days. We'll also have rain on Tuesday.

We close out the week back in the 40s, which are typical temperatures for this time of the year.

We continue to watch for snow or a wintry mix overnight Thursday, which would change to rain on Friday. The models still disagree on what we get and when. We have just rain as the forecast for now.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Still windy. Low: 19

SUNDAY: Sunny, not windy. High: 38. Low: 32.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: 56. Low: 40.

