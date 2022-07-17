Weather Authority: Sunday storms as temperatures soar into the 90s for week ahead

Hot and humid - the only two words needed to describe the week ahead!

Temperatures start to climb Sunday as temperatures reach a high of 88 as storm make their way into the forecast. Not everyone will experience the rain, but those who do can expect a downpour.

Blame the storms on the humidity, which will get even worse Monday and stick around through most of the week.

This week is really turning up the heat with all 90-degree days - some reach a high of 96 degrees!

Don't forget to stay hydrated and take some breaks inside during the extreme heat.

SUNDAY: A few storms. High: 88.

MONDAY: Many storms. High: 90. Low: 72

TUESDAY: Sunny, humid. High: 92. Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: Even hotter. High: 96. Low: 76

THURSDAY: A few storms. High: 96. Low: 78

FRIDAY: Hot and humid. High: 94. Low: 76

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High: 96. Low: 76