Weather Authority: Sunny and seasonable Wednesday ahead

The Philadelphia area is slated for a sunny Wednesday with seasonable temperatures before colder air moves in

Precipitation will hold off for the next several days. A mix of clouds and sunshine is expected

Temperatures will continue to hover in the low to mid-40s for the remainder of the week.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast by Saturday in the form of some showers, with the possibility of wet snow.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 43 Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 42 Low: 23

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 40 Low: 25

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 46 Low: 32

SATURDAY: Showers. High: 45 Low: 32

