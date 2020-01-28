Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Sunny and seasonable Wednesday ahead

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a  sunny Wednesday with seasonable temperatures before colder air moves in 

Precipitation will hold off for the next several days. A mix of clouds and sunshine is expected

Temperatures will continue to hover in the low to mid-40s for the remainder of the week.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast by Saturday in the form of some showers, with the possibility of wet snow.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 43 Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 42 Low: 23

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 40 Low: 25

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 46 Low: 32

SATURDAY: Showers. High: 45 Low: 32

