Weather Authority: Sunny, beautiful Father's Day ahead of another rainy week
PHILADELPHIA - Today is the perfect day to get outside and celebrate dad!
Father's Day is set to a beautiful day this year with blue skies and highs in the 70s.
A bit of wind will make for a breezy day, and a bit of a cooler night as temperatures drop to the 50s.
That wind is gone Monday, starting the week off on a sunny note. However, the weather starts to change Tuesday.
Expect a few showers Tuesday, then a few more storms on Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity may be higher those days as all.
___
SUNDAY: Sunny and windy. High: 76.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Not windy. High: 80. Low: 58
TUESDAY: A few showers. High: 78. Low: 62
WEDNESDAY: A few storms. High: 82. Low: 68
THURSDAY: More storms. High: 84. Low: 68
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 82. Low: 64
SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 80. Low: 60