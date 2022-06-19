Weather Authority: Sunny, beautiful Father's Day ahead of another rainy week

Today is the perfect day to get outside and celebrate dad!

Father's Day is set to a beautiful day this year with blue skies and highs in the 70s.

A bit of wind will make for a breezy day, and a bit of a cooler night as temperatures drop to the 50s.

That wind is gone Monday, starting the week off on a sunny note. However, the weather starts to change Tuesday.

Expect a few showers Tuesday, then a few more storms on Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity may be higher those days as all.

___

SUNDAY: Sunny and windy. High: 76.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Not windy. High: 80. Low: 58

TUESDAY: A few showers. High: 78. Low: 62

WEDNESDAY: A few storms. High: 82. Low: 68

THURSDAY: More storms. High: 84. Low: 68

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 82. Low: 64

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 80. Low: 60