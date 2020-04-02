Weather Authority: Sunny, blustery Thursday slated across region

Sunny conditions Thursday will be spoiled by gusting winds that will make temperatures feel much colder.

Expect morning temperatures to sit in the 40s under cloudy skies. Sunshine will begin to break through as the morning progresses and temperatures will move into the 50s.

Strong winds, with gusts up to 35 MPH, will make favorable conditions less enjoyable. Philadelphia and most surrounding areas can expect wind chill factors to knock temperatures from the 50s into the 40s.

Dense cloud cover will move into the region on Friday as the gusting winds will continue. A weekend warm-up will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures reach the mid-60s.

___

THURSDAY: Blustery, chilly. High: 57

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy. High 56, Low: 44

SATURDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 60, Low: 47

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 65, Low: 45

___

