Weather Authority: Sunny, breezy Saturday slated; mild conditions ahead

Expect a chilly and breezy Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Dense morning clouds leftover from Friday's rain showers will clear and give way to create clear skies that will remain into the workweek.

Morning temperatures will sit in the mid-30s across the region with a steady wind from the north. Wind chill temperatures will make it feel around 10 degrees colder in Philadelphia.

Steady winds will continue to impact conditions over as the day progresses. Thermometers will climb into the 40s by noontime, but the wind chill will make it feel closer to the mid-30s. Friday's high in the city will top out at 46 around 4 p.m., with a wind chill temperature of 39.

Clear and sunny skies will remain for Sunday and a significant warm up will see temperatures reach near 60 degrees. The steady winds will die down and create calm and mild conditions in Philadelphia and beyond.

SATURDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 46

SUNDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 58, Low: 29

MONDAY: Much warmer. High: 68, Low: 42

TUESDAY: Chance of showers. High: 64, Low: 49

WEDNESDAY: Chance of pm rain. High: 61, Low: 46