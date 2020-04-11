Weather Authority: Sunny, breezy Saturday with cool temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a sunny, but breezy, Saturday.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 56 degrees.

FOX 29 meteorologist Jeff Robbins reports that a Red Flag Warning is in effect for New Jersey and Delaware. Relative humidities are expected to drop to 20-25%, with westerly winds picking up to 10-15 mph and gusting to 25 mph. Wildfire concerns are anticipated as a result.

By Sunday, temperatures will soar to more than 70 degrees.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast by Monday in the form of some thunderstorms.

Advertisement

Temperatures will drop back down into the 50s by Tuesday.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 56 Low: 39

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 71 Low: 57

MONDAY: Thunderstorms/wind. High: 73 Low: 46

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 58 Low: 41

WEDNESDAY: Few showers. High: 43 Low: 35

___

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live