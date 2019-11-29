Weather Authority: Sunny, chilly Black Friday ahead for Philadelphia

Holiday shoppers heading out to the stores in Philadelphia and surrounding areas can expect a chilly and sunny Black Friday. These conditions will continue through the weekend as the calendar flips to December.

Friday morning temperatures will sit in the low-to-mid 30s across most of the region. A steady breeze between 5-10 MPH will drive the 'feels like' temp into the mid 20's. In Philadelphia it will feel like 27, in Trenton and Wrightstown it will feel like 20 degrees and in the Poconos driving winds will knock real feel temps into the single digits.

After a cold, blustery start to the day, temps will warm into the 40s and peak at 46 in Philadelphia under sunny skies. Black Friday shoppers should still grab a winter jacket and hat when heading out the door to take advantage of special one-day deals.

The favorable winter conditions will continue into the weekend. Saturday will be sunny and chilly with a high of 45 in Philadelphia. Temps will remain in the mid 40s for most of the region Sunday, but rain could spoil the day.

Friday: Sunny, chilly. High: 46

Saturday: Sunny, cold. High: 45, Low: 29.

Sunday: Cold, rain. High: 47, Low: 34.

Monday: Morning rain. High: 39, Low: 36.