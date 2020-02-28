Weather Authority: Sunny, cold conditions to continue through weekend

Expect sunny and blustery conditions to continue on Friday and remain through the weekend in Philadelphia and surrounding areas.

While winds will be much calmer than Thursday's gusts, which reached above 50 MPH in some areas in Pennsylvania and Delaware, Friday will feature steady winds that will make the temperature feel colder.

Morning wind chills will make conditions feel like the low-to-mid 20s in most areas. By noontime temperatures will climb above the freezing point, but the wind chill will help keep conditions feel like the high 20s. Friday will peak at 42 degrees during the early evening with a wind chill barely above the freezing point.

Winds will subside on Saturday, but cold temperatures will remain. A high of 38 degrees with sun and intermittent clouds is slated for Philadelphia.

A slight rise in temperatures with plenty of sunshine is forecasted for Sunday. Highs will climb into the mid-40s in the city to wrap up the weekend.

Friday: Windy, partly sunny. High: 44

Saturday: Cold, partly sunny. High: 38, Low: 26

Sunday: Sunny, chilly. High: 47, Low: 26

Monday: Mild, partly sunny. High: 60, Low: 33