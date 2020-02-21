Weather Authority: Sunny, cold Friday ahead of mild weekend

Expect a cold and sunny Friday to give way to a mild weekend in Philadelphia and surrounding counties.

Morning temperatures will sit in the teens and 20s across the region. Steady winds from the north will make morning conditions feel like 11 degrees in Philadelphia and single digits in some areas.

Temperatures will exceed the freezing point throughout the afternoon, but wind chills will remain consistent and make conditions feel like the 20s.

Sun will hang around the area Friday and remain throughout the weekend. The freezing temperatures will move out by Saturday and much milder conditions will be felt across the region with a high of 50.

Sunday will be the best day of the weekend with clear skies and a high of 55. The cold snap will peak on Monday with increasing clouds and a high of 57.

Friday: Sunny, cold. High: 38

Saturday: Breezy, mild. High: 50, Low: 25

Sunday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 55, Low: 29

Monday: Partly cloudy, milder. High: 57, Low: 43