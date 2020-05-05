Weather Authority: Sunny, cooler, and less windy Tuesday

After a stretch of days with high temperatures in the 70s, the Delaware Valley will be cooling off on Tuesday.

Expect sunny but cooler conditions with a high of 62 degrees.

Later in the evening, we could see some showers that will take us into Wednesday when we’ll really see a cooldown.

Wednesday we can expect some rain and a high temperature of only about 55 degrees.

Warmer weather will bounce back after some morning showers on Thursday, bringing us back into the mid-60s before another cool down over the weekend.

