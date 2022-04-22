Weather Authority: Sunny Friday leads into a warm and pleasant weekend

Friday will be filled with sunshine all day long, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

Great news for Phillies fans as no precipitation is expected today and the highs hit 68 for first pitch at 7 p.m. and a low of 58 by the final out.

Dry weather trend stays throughout the weekend as we see a major warmup on Sunday with a high of 80.

Weather pattern expected to change on Tuesday as rain projected for the area and temperatures begin to drop again with a low of 48 on Wednesday.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Sunny breezy. High 70.

SATURDAY: Cloudy Dry. High 66.

SUNDAY: What a warmup! High 80.

MONDAY: Back to the 70s. High 72

TUESDAY: Rainy day. High 70.

WEDNESDAY: Chilly again. Low 48.

THURSDAY: Stays cool. Low 38.