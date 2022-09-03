Weather Authority: Sunny, humid Saturday to kick off Labor Day weekend

The holiday weekend is starting off with sunny skies - and a bit of humidity!

Saturday and Sunday are set to be the best days to celebrate this Labor Day with highs reaching 88 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will start to bring some cover Sunday, with more rolling in on Monday along with some potential storms in the afternoon.

Make sure to get those barbecues in Saturday or Sunday!

SATURDAY: More humid. High: 88, Low: 68

SUNDAY: More clouds. High: 86, Low: 70

MONDAY: Labor Day. High: 82, Low: 72

TUESDAY: Morning showers. High: 78, Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: Less humid. High: 80, Low: 64

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High: 86, Low: 66

FRIDAY: More humid. High: 88; Low: 68