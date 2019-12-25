Weather Authority: Sunny, mild Christmas Day slated for region

Philadelphia and surrounding areas are slated for a cool and partly cloudy Christmas Day, with temperatures rising to just below the 50 degree mark.

The region will thaw out as the holiday progresses after overnight temperatures on Christmas Eve dipped below the freezing point. Morning temps in most areas will hover around the 30 degree mark and rise into the 40s by afternoon.

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall

A high of 48 is on tap for most of the area with plenty of sunshine. FOX 29's Forecast by the Numbers grades Christmas Day a 9 out of 10.

Nearly identical conditions will continue on Thursday and through Saturday, before showers move into the region on Sunday.

Wednesday: Sunny, cool. High: 48

Thursday: Partly sunny, cool. High: 47, Low: 30

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 52, Low: 39

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 52, Low: 38.

Sunday: Showers, warmer. High: 57, Low: 36