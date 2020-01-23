Weather Authority: Sunny, mild Thursday slated across region

Expect a mild Thursday with sunshine and passing clouds in Philadelphia and surrounding counties.

Calm winds will make conditions feel true to thermometer readings. Morning temps will start off in the mid-20s for most areas and climb to the 40s by lunchtime. Late afternoon conditions will reach a high for the day of 46.

Similar weather is expected for Friday with highs hovering around the 50 degree mark with a breeze.

Steady rain will move into the region by Saturday morning and remain into the afternoon. Temperatures to start the weekend will bounce between the 40s and 50s.

After a soggy Saturday, the weekend will wrap up with a return to partly cloudy and mild weather on Sunday.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. High: 46

Friday: Clouds, breezy. High: 50, Low: 32

Saturday: Rainy, mild. High: 52, Low: 40

Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 47, Low: 34