Weather Authority: Sunny, mild Thursday slated for region

Philadelphia and surrounding counties are slated for a sunny Thursday with mild temperatures.

Look for morning temps to hover in the 20s and warm into the mid-40s by noontime with a light breeze from the southwest. Philadelphia will top out around 50 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Expect clouds and rain to move into the region overnight and into Friday morning with a high of 52. Steadier rain will hang around for most of Saturday, but move out of the area in time for the Eagles playoff game on Sunday.

Thursday: Sunny, mild. High: 50

Friday: Clouds, morning rain. High: 52, Low: 42

Saturday: Rainy day. High: 52, Low: 46

Sunday: Sunny, windy. High: 42, Low: 35

Monday: Sunny, chilly. High: 44, Low: 32

