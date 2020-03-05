Weather Authority: Sunny, mild Thursday slated for region; rain ahead

Expect sunny and mild conditions across the region on Thursday, with highs in the 50s and clear skies. Temperatures will drop overnight and precipitation will move into the area on Friday afternoon and dump buckets of rain.

Temperatures will begin in around the freezing point Thursday and quickly warm into the 40s by noontime. Philadelphia will climb into the 50s by early evening and peak at 51.

Overnight conditions will drop back into the 30s and set up cold temperatures for Friday. A system of precipitation will move into the region around 1 p.m. Friday and remain through 6 p.m.

After a blustery and cold Saturday, Sunday will start a string of spring-like conditions. The weekend will wrap up with sun and highs of 60; similar conditions will be mirrored for next four days.

THURSDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 58

FRIDAY: Showers, cooler. High: 46, Low: 37

SATURDAY: Windy, cooler. High: 48, Low: 36

SUNDAY: Spring-like. High: 60, Low: 28