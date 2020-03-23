Weather Authority: Sunny, mild Tuesday ahead

The Philadelphia area is slated for a sunny and mild Tuesday.

Temperatures will rise to nearly 60 degrees before precipitation returns to the forecast Wednesday and Friday.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 59 Low: 42

WEDNESDAY: Rain. High: 48 Low: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 60 Low: 45

Advertisement

FRIDAY: AM showers. High: 64 Low: 46

___

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live