Weather Authority: Sunny, mild Tuesday ahead
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a sunny and mild Tuesday.
Temperatures will rise to nearly 60 degrees before precipitation returns to the forecast Wednesday and Friday.
___
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 59 Low: 42
WEDNESDAY: Rain. High: 48 Low: 37
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 60 Low: 45
FRIDAY: AM showers. High: 64 Low: 46
___
