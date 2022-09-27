Weather Authority: Sunny, mild Tuesday to lead to fall-like temperatures by end of week

A sunny skies and mild temperatures in the 70s are not here to stay as forecasters say rain and cooler temperatures are to nbe expected by the end of the week.

Temperatures lingered in the low 70s with the average being 72 across Philadelphia. The overnight hours will be chilly as temperatures drop into the low 50s.

Saturday kick-starts October with chances of showers and a high temperature of 66.

Remnants of Hurricane Ian will affect parts of the Lehigh Valley through Sunday and into next week.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Feeling like fall. High: 72; Low: 53

THURSDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 72; Low: 55

FRIDAY: More clouds. High; 70; Low: 55

SATURDAY: October, shower chance. High: 66; Low: 57

SUNDAY: Remnants of Ian. High: 65; Low: 58

MONDAY: Still a chance. High: 63; Low: 56

TUESDAY: Shower chance. High: 65; Low: 55